latest:-us-judge-accepts-danske-bank-guilty-plea-in-$2bn-pact-to-end-estonia-probe

A US judge on Thursday accepted Danske Bank’s guilty plea to a bank fraud conspiracy charge and agreement to pay more than $2 billion to end probes into anti-money laundering failures in a now-shuttered branch in Estonia.

US District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald accepted the plea at a hearing in Manhattan federal court, with Danske’s senior general counsel in attendance.

