LATEST: US judge accepts Danske Bank guilty plea in $2BN pact to end Estonia probe

by Ufficio Stampa
6 Gennaio 2023
Comments 0
latest:-us-judge-accepts-danske-bank-guilty-plea-in-$2bn-pact-to-end-estonia-probe


A US judge on Thursday accepted Danske Bank’s guilty plea to a bank fraud conspiracy charge and agreement to pay more than $2 billion to end probes into anti-money laundering failures in a now-shuttered branch in Estonia.

US District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald accepted the plea at a hearing in Manhattan federal court, with Danske’s senior general counsel in attendance.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post LATEST: US judge accepts Danske Bank guilty plea in $2BN pact to end Estonia probe appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “LATEST: US judge accepts Danske Bank guilty plea in $2BN pact to end Estonia probe

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: