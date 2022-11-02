latest:-us-ransomware-incidents-skyrocket-in-2021-as-fincen-warns-of-‘significant-threat’-to-critical-infrastructure

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Ransomware-related incidences in the US soared in 2021 compared to 2020 figures, according to a new report released by the US Treasury’s Financial Crime Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

The level of ransomware-related incidents skyrocketed by over 108% from 602 incidents to 1,251 incidents last year, with dollar values also increasing significantly from $527M to $886M.

