latest:-us-senate-releases-incentive-program-for-aml-whistleblowers

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
The United States Senate has released an omnibus spending bill for 2023 for the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).
The program is expected to contain a reward system and improved funding mechanisms for 2023 to generate tips about money laundering violations and financial crimes, according to ACAMS.
