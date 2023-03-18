Laundy pub empire snaps up new HQ in Lane Cove for $33m

by pappa2200
18 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
laundy-pub-empire-snaps-up-new-hq-in-lane-cove-for-$33m


Arthur Laundy’s hotel group is moving to a new headquarters at Lane Cove on Sydney’s north shore, after buying the property for $33 million.

pappa2200

0 comments on “Laundy pub empire snaps up new HQ in Lane Cove for $33m

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: