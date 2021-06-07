CUCINA

Le Gruyère AOP and asparagus tartlets

by Redazione Roma
7 June 2021
le-gruyere-aop-and-asparagus-tartlets

le-gruyere-aop-and-asparagus-tartlets

There can’t be many Michelin-starred chefs who started out selling homemade cakes, biscuits and preserves on a market stall in Rye in 1979. Yet, the quietly spoken, endearingly eccentric Galton Blackiston isn’t like other chefs.

Sign up to our newsletter now

%d bloggers like this: