Le Monde Faces Backlash for Favorable Coverage of Polisario Front’s Terrorist Threats> by Vito Califano 4 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 French news outlet Le Monde has stirred backlash for terrorist incitement and apology after conveying the Polisario Front’s threats to target Morocco with suicide bombs. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Le Monde Faces Backlash for Favorable Coverage of Polisario Front’s Terrorist Threats>” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Le Monde Faces Backlash for Favorable Coverage of Polisario Front’s Terrorist Threats>”