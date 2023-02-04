Le Monde Faces Backlash for Favorable Coverage of Polisario Front’s Terrorist Threats>

by Vito Califano
4 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
le-monde-faces-backlash-for-favorable-coverage-of-polisario-front’s-terrorist-threats>


French news outlet Le Monde has stirred backlash for terrorist incitement and apology after conveying the Polisario Front’s threats to target Morocco with suicide bombs.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “Le Monde Faces Backlash for Favorable Coverage of Polisario Front’s Terrorist Threats>

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: