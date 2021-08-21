My Lemon Blueberry Bread is the best homemade bread recipe you’ll bake! This easy blueberry bread is incredibly moist and bursting with zesty, lemon flavor. Served as breakfast, dessert, or as a tasty midnight snack, this Lemon Blueberry bread recipe is going to be a new family favorite in no time.

Looking for more blueberry breakfast recipes? Try my Blueberry Crumb Bars, Blueberry Streusel Muffins or my Blueberry Sour Cream Coffee Cake!

Lemon Blueberry Bread

Ok, full transparency, I was never really a fan of lemon desserts. I really only used lemons for the classic lemonades at summer barbecues or as part of a quick protein marinade, like in my 30-minute lemon chicken. Lemon desserts, though? They just weren’t for me. However, as I started to use this zesty fruit in different dessert recipes, it really started to grow on me. And now, I can’t get enough of them!

Thus, my delicious lemon and blueberry loaf recipe was born. This mouthwatering homemade bread is loaded with fresh blueberries and is bursting with tons of lemon flavor. It’s not too sweet, soft on the inside and crisp and crunchy on the corners (the end piece is my favorite).

And if you’re someone who tends to avoid bread recipes — let me tell you, it’s SO EASY! This lemon blueberry bread comes together in just minutes and requires only two bowls. You don’t even need a stand mixer! You don’t have to be an amazing pastry chef to enjoy this homemade bread right at home.

Ingredients

For the Lemon Blueberry Bread:

All purpose flour

Baking powder

Salt

Unsalted butter

Granulated sugar

Lemon juice

Eggs

Vanilla extract

Milk

Lemon zest

Blueberries

For the Glaze:

Powdered sugar

Lemon juice

Milk

How to make Lemon Blueberry Bread

Prep: First, preheat your oven to 350 degrees. While your oven is heating, grease a 9 x 5 pan with cooking spray or butter. Mix dry ingredients: Add flour, baking powder and salt to a medium bowl, then set aside. Mix wet ingredients: In a second, larger bowl, combine butter, sugar, lemon juice, eggs and vanilla extract. Combine wet and dry ingredients: Add the dry ingredients and milk in two additions to the wet ingredients. Remember to be patient here — don’t try to pour all the ingredients together at once. Add fruits: Fold in lemon zest and blueberries. Make sure not to over mix — you don’t want to crush the blueberries, you just want everything combined well. Bake: Pour your bread batter into the prepared pan and bake for 60 minutes. To ensure your lemon blueberry bread is ready, use the toothpick test — if it comes out mostly clean, then your loaf is ready. Cool: Allow the bread to cool in the pan for 30 minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Enjoy: Once the bread is cool, pour on the glaze and serve!

Tips for making the perfect Lemon Blueberry Bread

Play up the lemon. I used both lemon juice and lemon zest to make sure this loaf cake had lots of lemon flavor! If you’re not quite as much of a lemon fan as me (yet), you can always add a little less. Trust me, though, lemon really does go a long way in the homemade bread recipe.

I used both lemon juice and lemon zest to make sure this loaf cake had lots of lemon flavor! If you’re not quite as much of a lemon fan as me (yet), you can always add a little less. Trust me, though, lemon really does go a long way in the homemade bread recipe. Make your own glaze. To top the bread, I pour on a simple glaze (powdered sugar + lemon juice) — it is amazing! Simply combine powdered sugar, fresh squeezed lemon juice and milk in a small bowl. Then, whisk to combine until the glaze is smooth and clump-free. Once the bread is cool, drizzle the glaze on top of the bread and serve!

To top the bread, I pour on a simple glaze (powdered sugar + lemon juice) — it is amazing! Simply combine powdered sugar, fresh squeezed lemon juice and milk in a small bowl. Then, whisk to combine until the glaze is smooth and clump-free. Once the bread is cool, drizzle the glaze on top of the bread and serve! Serve it ALWAYS. This Lemon Blueberry Bread is perfect for breakfast or dessert! Pair it with a classic, old-fashioned lemonade or (one of my favorites) a spiked berry lemonade.

Love this bread recipe? Here are more to try!

