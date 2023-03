Lerner Theatre officials are inviting residents to meetings to discuss a new amphitheater project.

They’ll have two meetings to discuss the new project slated for downtown Elkhart.

A presentation will be given to explain the new project, and the public will get a chance to ask questions and give feedback.

The first meeting is on April 25 at 5:30 p.m. The second meeting is on April 26 at 9 a.m.

Both meetings will be held at the Lerner.

valipomponi