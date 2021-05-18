Leslie Odom Jr. Joins ‘Knives Out 2’ Cast

Oscar nominee and Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. is the latest A-lister to join star Daniel Craig in “Knives Out 2,” the star-studded sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 hit whodunnit.

In what has quickly become a who’s who of Hollywood A-list talent, Odon joins a lineup that includes Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista and Edward Norton.

Craig reprises his role as detective Benoit Blanc for the franchise’s next installment. Details surrounding the film, written and directed by Johnson, are being kept under wraps, but production is set to begin this summer in Greece.

Johnson will also produced the film, alongside Ram Bergman, under their T-Street banner.

In March, Netflix bought the rights to “Knives Out 2” and “Knives Out 3” for more than $450 million, after the original “Knives Out” — starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas and the late Christopher Plummer — earned more than $300 million at the box office and an Oscar nomination for Johnson’s original screenplay.

Odom most recently starred as Sam Cooke in Regina King’s “One Night in Miami,” where the star earned two Oscar nominations for best supporting actor and best original song. The actor also performed the track, “Speak Now,” during the ceremony. The multi-hyphenate entertainer nabbed the 2016 Tony Award for lead actor in a musical for his performance as Aaron Burr in the Broadway phenomenon “Hamilton.”

In addition to “Knives Out,” Odom is also set to appear in the upcoming Sopranos prequel “The Many Saints of Newark” and John Ridley’s sci-fi film “Needle in a Timestack.”

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Odom’s casting.

