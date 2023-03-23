Less philosophy, more skills: Major shake-up of teaching degrees recommended

by Vittorio Rienzo
23 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
less-philosophy,-more-skills:-major-shake-up-of-teaching-degrees-recommended


The expert panel also proposed tighter standards so that teaching graduates can manage classrooms and poor behaviour.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Less philosophy, more skills: Major shake-up of teaching degrees recommended

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: