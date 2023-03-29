liberty-tower-owners-look-to-build-apartments-inside-building

After nearly a decade of wishing and hoping, the owners of the Liberty Tower want to build 90 apartments inside the building.

It’s a more-than-$14.5 million investment and the owners are asking for an eight-year property tax abatement from the City of South Bend.

The South Bend Tribune reports the developer has already invested $40 million dollars in the building that already houses the Aloft Hotel.

A council committee has recommended the tax abatement be approved.

A vote from the full Common Council could happen during their meeting on April 10.

