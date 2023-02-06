Lidia Thorpe splits from Greens on Voice to parliament

by pappa2200
6 Febbraio 2023
Thorpe’s defection reduces the Greens’ numbers from 12 to 11 on the Senate floor, meaning Labor needs the Greens plus two crossbench votes to pass legislation.

