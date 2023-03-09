lift-off-for-serco’s-saudi-space-division





International public services company, Serco, announced Wednesday that it has launched its Saudi Space division. It also revealed the appointment of Amar Vora as the leader of the Saudi space team.

Internationally, Serco has a comprehensive presence in the space industry, with over 2,000 specialists currently employed within the sector across the globe. For more than 40 years, Serco has supported both civil and military space programs including for the European Space Agency, the UK Ministry of Defense, and the US Space Command.

With more than a decade of experience in the industry, Vora has worked closely with several government space agencies covering several specialisms including, solution development in space sustainability, earth observation and space data services.

In Saudi Arabia, Vora and his team will prioritize local hires and capacity building, offering training and robust career development programmes.

Serco plans to establish local capabilities across the full range of advisory, consultancy and operational space services they currently offer globally. These span the full lifecycle of a mission, from spacecraft and mission design through to data management, operations, and decommissioning, including spacecraft control, ground segment operations and engineering.

Writing in Al Arabiya English Wednesday, Vora indicated that having the right level of expertise and experience will help support the Kingdom’s future goals and will align with Vision 2030. He also hinted that Saudi nationals will be targeted to join the Serco team.

“Another benefit of the Middle East’s collective ambitions around space that should not be overlooked is the major opportunity to accelerate the nationalisation visions,” Vora writes, concluding, “there is a very strong emphasis on nationalisation and local capability development, with the space sector fuelling opportunities for nationalised workforces.”

Commenting on Serco’s push into the Kingdom, Phil Malem, CEO at Serco Middle East said that it’s coming “to a region where capabilities might still be relatively new, but there is very much the potential and resources to quickly become one of the leading countries worldwide in the space industry.”

