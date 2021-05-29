lightbox,-sardinha-em-lata,-gepetto-filmes-team-for-animated-‘alice’s-diary’-(exclusive)

Spain’s Lightbox Entertainment, producer of the smash hit “Tadeo Jones” toon movie franchise, is teaming with Portugal’s Sardinha em Lata, Brazil’s Gepetto Filmes and Spain’s Xose Zapata to make “Alice’s Diary,” a 52-episode animated series for toddlers.

“Alice’s Diary” is also backed by Portuguese pubcaster RTP and its Spanish counterpart, TVE.

Sardinha em Lata is best known for backing “My Grandfather Used to Say He Saw Demons,” a film that counterpoints 2D and stop-motion to contrast life in an alienating big city and the protagonist’s rural land.

Brazil’s Gepetto Filmes produced “Chico Na ilha dos Jurubebas.”

Pursuing a proficient itinerary for an animation project seeking partners from Spain, Latin America and Europe, “Alice” was presented at France’s Annecy Intl. Animation Festival and Spain’s Weird Market as well as the Co-production and Business Forum of the Quirino Awards, which today Saturday celebrate their 2021 prize ceremony.

“Alice’s Diary” is created and directed by animator-illustrator Diogo Viegas, whose “King Gaston” won best short for children at Brazil’s Anima Mundi.

The series turns on a quirky and sometimes inspired six-year girl who tries to comprehend the world through her drawings in a diary.

Via her art, actions and conversations with her mom ­­– though the show focuses entirely on Alice– spectators will begin to understand Alice’s singular take on life.

The series is written by the director, Carlos Bleycher (“Turu’s Farm,” “Doggy World”), Steve Middleton (“Ziggy and the Zoo Tram”) and Eva Pérez Misa. It will combine 2D and stop-motion.

“Alice” has just begun production in Lisbon and is scheduled to be completed late 2022 or early 2023.

According to Viegas, the premise is simple: “You have to go back to that age when you had no artistic rules, where every material could work together to make a bold statement. Can a crayon drawing of the pyramids take some glitter? Sure! Would macaroni fit well on top of this blue clay monkey? I can’t see why not!,” he told Variety,

“The hardest part is to forget a little bit all our years as professional artists trying to master our craft, and go back to that playful stage, but also trying to tell the story the same way a kid would do,” he added.

“Alice’s Diary” marks the first TV work from Lightbox, a top Spanish toon producer.

“Financing has been smooth although a slow process. This is a natural union due to our [common] historical heritage which is one of the great advantages of Ibero-American productions,” added Lightbox CEO Nico Matji.

“This heritage unites us and allows an easy collaboration between everyone, even without the state support Brazilian producers have enjoyed in the past few years,” Sardinha em Lata’s Diogo Carvalho concurred.

“Alice’s Diary” concept art Credit: Lightbox Sardinha em Lata, Gepetto