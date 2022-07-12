Bisexual Lighting

Of all the lighting ideas that will make your OnlyFans content dazzle, “bisexual lighting” has got to be the one people are talking about the most. If you don’t know, bisexual lighting refers to the use of blue and magenta lighting in media. If you want to bring an air of mystique to your next video, try dipping your toe in the bisexual lighting pool. One of the easiest ways to achieve this look is with gels. All you’ll need to capture this powerful light setup is a blue gel on one side and a pink gel on the other to get your Janelle Monáe on.