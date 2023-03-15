‘Like an Animal’: Replica of Navalny’s Cell Set Up in Paris

by Vito Califano
15 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘like-an-animal’:-replica-of-navalny’s-cell-set-up-in-paris


His team set up the replica of his cell — “a prison inside a prison” — to raise awareness of the dire conditions he’s held in.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “‘Like an Animal’: Replica of Navalny’s Cell Set Up in Paris

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: