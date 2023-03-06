‘Like an oven’: Hottest March minimum in six years hits Sydney as heatwave continues

by Vittorio Rienzo
6 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘like-an-oven’:-hottest-march-minimum-in-six-years-hits-sydney-as-heatwave-continues


Sydney has sweltered through one of the warmest March nights in six years and is on its way to another hot one on Tuesday.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “‘Like an oven’: Hottest March minimum in six years hits Sydney as heatwave continues

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: