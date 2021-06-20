Lilli Gruber fa infuriare Massimo Cacciari alla domanda: lei è vaccinato?

ab 1 year This domain of this cookie is owned by agkn. The cookie is used for targeting and advertising purposes. AFFICHE_W 1 year 1 month 1 day The domain of this cookie is owned by Weborama Software. This cookie is used for targeting and advertising purposes. It helps in tracking the visitor and serving them with relevant ads. anj 3 months No description available. APIDTS 1 day This cookie is set by the provider Yahoo.com. This coookie is used to collect data on visitor preference and behaviour on website inorder to serve them with relevant content and advertisement. audience 1 year The domain of this cookie is owned by Spotxchange. This cookie is used for targeting and advertising. B 1 year This Cookie is used by Yahoo to provide ads, contents or analytics. CMID 1 year The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising. CMPRO 3 months This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes. CMPS 3 months This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes. CMRUM3 1 year This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes. CMST 1 day The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising. DSID 1 hour This cookie is setup by doubleclick.net. This cookie is used by Google to make advertising more engaging to users and are stored under doubleclick.net. It contains an encrypted unique ID. i 1 year The purpose of the cookie is not known yet. id 1 year 1 month The main purpose of this cookie is targeting and advertising. It is used to create a profile of the user’s interest and to show relevant ads on their site. This Cookie is set by DoubleClick which is owned by Google. IDE 1 year 24 days Used by Google DoubleClick and stores information about how the user uses the website and any other advertisement before visiting the website. This is used to present users with ads that are relevant to them according to the user profile. IDSYNC 1 year This cookie is used for advertising purposes. KADUSERCOOKIE 3 months The cookie is set by pubmatic.com for identifying the visitors’ website or device from which they visit PubMatic’s partners’ website. KTPCACOOKIE 1 day This cookie is set by pubmatic.com for the purpose of checking if third-party cookies are enabled on the user’s website. mc 1 year 1 month This cookie is associated with Quantserve to track anonymously how a user interact with the website. mdata 1 year 1 month The domain of this cookie is owned by Media Innovation group. This cookie registers a unique ID used to identify a visitor on their revisit inorder to serve them targeted ads. NID 6 months This cookie is used to a profile based on user’s interest and display personalized ads to the users. oo 5 years 5 days This cookie is set by the provider AddThis. This cookie is used for targeted advertising. It helps in knowing about the users that visit their webpages. ov 1 year 1 month This cookie is set by the provider mookie1.com. This cookie is used for serving the user with relevant content and advertisement. pxrc 2 months The purpose of the cookie is to identify a visitor to serve relevant advertisement. remixlang 1 year This cookie is set by the provider vk.com. This cookie is used for advertising purposes. rlas3 1 year The cookie is set by rlcdn.com. The cookie is used to serve relevant ads to the visitor as well as limit the time the visitor sees an and also measure the effectiveness of the campaign. test_cookie 15 minutes This cookie is set by doubleclick.net. The purpose of the cookie is to determine if the user’s browser supports cookies. uid 1 year 1 month This cookie is used to measure the number and behavior of the visitors to the website anonymously. The data includes the number of visits, average duration of the visit on the website, pages visited, etc. for the purpose of better understanding user preferences for targeted advertisments. uuid 3 months To optimize ad relevance by collecting visitor data from multiple websites such as what pages have been loaded. uuid2 3 months This cookies is set by AppNexus. The cookies stores information that helps in distinguishing between devices and browsers. This information us used to select advertisements served by the platform and assess the performance of the advertisement and attribute payment for those advertisements. VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE 5 months 27 days This cookie is set by Youtube. Used to track the information of the embedded YouTube videos on a website. YSC session This cookies is set by Youtube and is used to track the views of embedded videos.

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...