lin-manuel-miranda-to-receive-giff-2022-changemaker-award-(exclusive)

Lin-Manuel Miranda will receive the 2022 Changemaker Award from the Greenwich International Film Festival, the festival announced Thursday. The Pulitzer Prize-winning “Hamilton” creator has been selected for the Changemaker award for his work with the Miranda Family Fund, which supports causes such as education, the arts and social justice, and has been particularly focused on […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Lin-Manuel Miranda will receive the 2022 Changemaker Award from the Greenwich International Film Festival, the festival announced Thursday. The Pulitzer Prize-winning “Hamilton” creator has been selected for the Changemaker award for his work with the Miranda Family Fund, which supports causes such as education, the arts and social justice, and has been particularly focused on […]
Condividi:
Like this: