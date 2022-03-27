lin-manuel-miranda-won’t-attend-oscars-ceremony-after-wife-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Lin-Manuel Miranda will not be present at the Academy Awards on Sunday evening. The creative composer has elected against attending the Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theater “out of caution” after learning that his wife, Vanessa Nadal, has recently tested positive for COVID-19. Miranda revealed his decision through Twitter on Saturday afternoon, adding that he […]
