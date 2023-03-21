L’Institut pasteur de Dakar défie Sanofi et Chumakov dans la lutte contre la fièvre jaune

21 Marzo 2023
Seul fabricant africain de vaccins contre la fièvre jaune agréé par l’OMS, l’Institut Pasteur de Dakar s’apprête à multiplier sa production par trois.

