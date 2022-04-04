lithuanian-director-mantas-kvedaravicius-reportedly-killed-in-mariupol-while-filming-ukrainian-war-doc

Lithuanian film director and academic Mantas Kvedaravicius, who captured the escalating conflict in Ukraine in several powerful works, has been reported dead in Mariupol, the Ukrainian city that was the subject of his doc “Mariupolis” that premiered in Berlin. “While (he was) trying to leave Mariupol, Russian occupiers killed Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius,” the Ukrainian […]

