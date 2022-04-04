cronaca

Lithuanian Director Mantas Kvedaravicius Reportedly Killed in Mariupol While Filming Ukrainian War Doc

by
4 April 2022
Lithuanian film director and academic Mantas Kvedaravicius, who captured the escalating conflict in Ukraine in several powerful works, has been reported dead in Mariupol, the Ukrainian city that was the subject of his doc “Mariupolis” that premiered in Berlin. “While (he was) trying to leave Mariupol, Russian occupiers killed Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius,” the Ukrainian […]

