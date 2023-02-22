LIVE: Alex Murdaugh double murder trial — Day 20

Jurors returned to the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday morning as the defense continued their case in the trial against attorney Alex Murdaugh over the double murder of his wife and son at the family’s storied and massive hunting lodge in June 2021.

The 54-year-old disgraced legal scion – disbarred soon after murder allegations and various alleged financial improprieties came to light – is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and their youngest son Paul Murdaugh, 22.

The state rested their case late last week – taking slightly longer than expected – with surprise, last-minute-allowed testimony about the defendant’s admittedly botched 2021 suicide attempt.

During that effort, part of an admitted insurance fraud scheme, Alex Murdaugh suffered what law enforcement termed a “superficial” injury to his head. Jurors heard the 911 call about that incident and both sides hashed it out over the particulars.

On Tuesday, as jurors were excused from service on Monday as the court system in South Carolina was closed for the President’s Day holiday, the defendant’s oldest and only surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, 26, wore a white button-down shirt and a dark blazer as he took the stand for the defense.

After a brief bit of levity because the witness could not remember his father’s birthday, late in the morning things turned somber as defense attorney Jim Griffin asked him about the moment he learned that his mother and younger brother had been shot and killed.

As the afternoon began, forensic engineer Mike Sutton took the stand for the defense. He theorized that Alex Murdaugh is simply too tall to have been the shooter – noting that the defendant is 76 inches tall while his calculations suggested the shooter was likely between 62 and 64 inches tall.

Prosecutors, during cross-examination, sought to question both Sutton’s various calculations and the basis of his expertise.

The defense is expected to call their fifth witness on Wednesday morning.

