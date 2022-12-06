live-nation-middle-east-present-kevin-hart-reality-check-tour

Live Nation Middle East confirmed today that Kevin Hart will be bringing his Reality Check Tour to Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday 22nd February!

The Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday 8th December at 12NOON UAE exclusively via Ticketmaster and General on-sale begins Friday 9th December at 12NOON UAE. Sign up for the Live Nation pre-sale at livenation.me.

This will be Hart’s first show back in Abu Dhabi since his 2016 ‘What Now?’ tour.

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart is currently touring “Reality Check” globally with his known gold standard stand-up material and has shattered box office records everywhere. Hart launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than in $4.23 billion global revenue. Hart has also become a successful Entrepreneur; he is Chairman of HARTBEAT; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together.

Hart has also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart,” for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series”.

Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, “The Decision,” was nominated for an Audie award for “Best Original Audiobook in 2021.”

Kevin Hart “REALITY CHECK” Tour

ABU DHABI

Wednesday 22nd February 2023

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

OFFICIAL ARTIST WEBSITE & SOCIAL PLATFORMS:

Website: https://kevinhartnation.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kevinhart4real/?hl=en

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KevinHart4real

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hartkevin

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@imkevinhart

