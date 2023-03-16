live-nation-presents-abdel-majeed-abdallah-live-at-etihad-arena,-yas-island,-abu-dhabi-on-april-23rd

One of Saudi Arabia’s most famous singers, composers, and actors, Abdel Majeed Abdallah, will be performing an exclusive show at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this coming April 23rd. As part of the Abu Dhabi Eid Program the superb artist will light up the stage for a night of musical mastery. Known for his captivating performances and catchy music, Abdel Majeed Abdallah is one of the most well-known performers of popular music in the Middle East.

Regularly performing at many local and international music festivals, fans of Abdel Majeed Abdallah can look forward to his impressive repertoire of hits including the likes of “Tetnafasek Denyaay”, “Tanakud”, and “Yabn Elawadem”. A great way to celebrate the festivities of Eid, this concert promises to be an unforgettable night of music and entertainment for his fans and music lovers in Abu Dhabi.

Proudly brought you by Live Nation, in association with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, Yas Island and Abu Dhabi Media, pre-registration for tickets starts on March 16th via http://www.LiveNation.me and everyone who registers will have access to the presale taking place on Friday, March 17th at 5 pm. General on-sale will take place on Monday, March 20th at 5 pm.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to see one of the biggest stars of Middle Eastern music live in Abu Dhabi. For more information, please visit http://www.LiveNation.me.

Vittorio Ferla