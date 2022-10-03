live-nation-presents-amplified:-phenomenal-music-festival-featuring-headliners-onerepublic,-cas,-&-ministry-of-sound

Live Nation, the global entertainment company behind Lollapalooza and Electric Daisy Carnival, has revealed the headline acts for their new music festival in the UAE. Turning up between the 11th to 13th of November at Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, Amplified will deliver a swirl of live music, good vibes, and an enviable food and beverage offering.

Live Nation has been staging the world’s most well-recognised music events for more than two decades. In designing the first edition of Amplified, Live Nation has hand-picked a line-up that will bring a mix of pop rock, funk, soul, and alternative pop to the main stage at Yas Links, located on the western shores of Abu Dhabi’s entertainment hot spot, Yas Island.

The phenomenal headline acts revealed today set the tone for a music event that cannot be missed.

11 November – OneRepublic

American pop rock band OneRepublic needs no introduction. The band’s releases include the 20mm selling smash single “Apologize,” which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy nomination. The band recently released a new single, ‘I Ain’t Worried,’ featured in Top Gun: Maverick.

12 November – Ministry of Sound Disco

The World’s biggest dance music brand presents the remarkable live show ‘MINISTRY OF SOUND DISCO’ with sensational 15-piece Ministry of Sound Funk & Soul Band. Celebrate the very best in disco and house music with live renditions of some of the most incredible

music ever recorded, including ‘Aint’ Nobody,’ ‘Music Sounds Better With You, ‘One More

Time, and ‘Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough’.

13 November – CAS

CAS is an alternative pop phenomenon, skyrocketing to fame through word-of-mouth, racking up millions of views on YouTube. The debut single, ‘Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby,’ has more than 70 million streams and is featured in The Handmaid’s Tale. CAS instantly sold out 2 shows on their previous visit to the UAE earlier this year!

Tickets for Amplified are available from Livenation.me on Monday 3rd October 12 pm. Tickets starting from AED149.

Single Day General Admission: AED 149

Single Day Golden Circle: AED 249

Amplified Festival Pass (Weekend Golden Circle): AED 499

The post Live Nation Presents Amplified: Phenomenal Music Festival Featuring Headliners OneRepublic, CAS, & Ministry Of Sound first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.