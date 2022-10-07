live-streaming-setup-ideas-for-any-budget

As a DJ, you know there’s more to what you do than hitting play. Why not give your fans a crisper picture of every scribble and scratch you do on stream? A reliable 1080p webcam like Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 has enough fidelity to show off your skills at a reasonable price. Using a fisheye lens during your streams will not only make you look awesome, but will help the viewers to see more of what’s going on, even in cramped spaces.

Improve your sound quality with a pop shield, and up your visuals with a green screen. That way, fans won’t be able to take their eyes or ears off of you.