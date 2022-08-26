live-streaming-setup-ideas-for-any-budget

DJs

As a DJ, you know there’s more to what you do than hitting play. Why not give your fans a crisper picture of every scribble and scratch you do on stream? A reliable 1080p webcam like Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 has enough fidelity to show off your skills at a reasonable price. Using a fisheye lens during your streams (like the to the right is) will not give your streams a cool look, but will allow the viewers to see more of what’s going on, even in cramped spaces.

Improve your sound quality with a pop shield, and up your visuals with a green screen. That way, fans won’t be able to take their eyes or ears off of you.