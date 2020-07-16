livestream:-tod’s-pre-spring-2021-men’s-and-women’s-collection

(*)

Livestream: Tod's Pre-spring Men's and Women's collection

Happening tonight (July) at 8pm (Singapore time) is Tod's Pre-Spring Men's and Women's collection coming to you live from Milan, Italy. This one's one to watch as it's Creative Director Walter Chiapponi's second show, and will explore the craftsmanship process of Tod's signature designs.

View the live show at this link.

