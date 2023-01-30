‘Living in mortgage hell’: tens of thousands of borrowers on the brink by Vito Califano 30 Gennaio 2023 Comments 0 Anyone who borrowed at the bottom of the rates cycle and was stress-tested under the old 2.5 percentage point rule is already underwater. The RBA must tread carefully. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘Living in mortgage hell’: tens of thousands of borrowers on the brink” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘Living in mortgage hell’: tens of thousands of borrowers on the brink”