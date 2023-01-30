‘Living in mortgage hell’: tens of thousands of borrowers on the brink

by Vito Califano
30 Gennaio 2023
Comments 0
‘living-in-mortgage-hell’:-tens-of-thousands-of-borrowers-on-the-brink


Anyone who borrowed at the bottom of the rates cycle and was stress-tested under the old 2.5 percentage point rule is already underwater. The RBA must tread carefully.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “‘Living in mortgage hell’: tens of thousands of borrowers on the brink

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: