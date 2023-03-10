liz-o’donnell-to-speak-at-real-services-age-of-excellence-on-april-18

REAL Services is dedicated to helping elderly and low-income people become and stay independent for life. If you or someone you love needs help, call REAL Services at 574-233-8205.

By: REAL Services + Home Comfort Experts

The annual REAL Services Age of Excellence luncheon, which honors caregivers and supporting organizations in the community, is returning this April.

The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Gillespie Event Center.

“This year’s keynote speaker is Liz O’Donnell — she’s an author and a caregiver for her mom,” says Karla Fales, the CEO of REAL Services. “We’re very excited to have her. Part of the ticket price includes her book.”

O’Donnell published Working Daughter: A Guide to Caring for Your Aging Parents While Earning A Living in 2019. She’s also the founder of Working Daughter, a community created for women who are balancing eldercare, a career, and children.

REAL Services provides services and support to seniors living in five counties in northern Indiana: Elkhart, La Porte, Kosciusko, Marshall, and St. Joseph. Fales says that proceeds from the luncheon will go toward the nutrition program, Meals on Wheels.

“That program helps feed more than 450 older and disabled adults in our communities each week,” she says. “It’s essential in providing nourishment to our community and to keeping our seniors healthy.”

The Age of Excellence luncheon honors caregivers and heroes in our community who support older adults.

The awards are given for:

Business of the Year Award

Family Caregiver of the Year Award

The Wyatt Mick Volunteer of the Year Award

Becky Zaseck Professional of the Year Award

The Les Fox Hoosier Lifetime Award

Agency/Program Serving Low-Income of the Year Award

Change Agent of the Year Award

Sgt. Shriver Lifetime Achievement Award

Make your reservation for a seat or table at the 27th annual Age of Excellence luncheon by visiting the REAL Services website and filling out a reservation form or by calling Jim at 574-284-7145. Individual tickets are $60 (or $75 if you’d like a signed copy of O’Donnell’s book) or $480 for a table.

Do you have questions about what to plan for as you or a loved one gets older? You can get answers to your questions from local experts by calling REAL Services at 574-233-8205 or toll-free at 800-552-2916.

Mata