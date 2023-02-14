Lobbyist register ‘farcical’ Greens say, with Synergy360 still not signed up

by Mata
14 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
lobbyist-register-‘farcical’-greens-say,-with-synergy360-still-not-signed-up


The consulting firm that gained secret advice from former minister Stuart Robert has still not registered as a lobbyist, sparking criticism in Senate estimates.

Mata

0 comments on “Lobbyist register ‘farcical’ Greens say, with Synergy360 still not signed up

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: