local-celebrates-101st-birthday

Jane Grant a resident of Sunset Beach since 1957, recently celebrated her 101st birthday. She received a recognition from local groups, including receiving a Happy Birthday Plaque from the Sunset Beach Women’s Club. Sunset Beach Women’s club members Monica Brady and Gloria Hyams made the presentation to Jane Grant on her 101st birthday. Father John Shimotsu Pastor of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Seal Beach was also in attendance to Spiritually Bless her birthday. Jane has been a St Anne’s parish member since 1957. Jane’s entire family was also on hand to help her celebrate this special day, Including all children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren (pictured).

