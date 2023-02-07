local-coalition-travels-to-sacramento-to-support-cruising-bill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new bill introduced in Sacramento would repeal the authority of local legislators to prohibit cruising in the state of California. This would protect cruising as an act of cultural expression and community activity.

Cruising has long been under fire by local legislative bodies. Since the 1950’s, car clubs and families have converted older cars for the purpose of cruising.

Jovita Arellano of the United Lowrider Coalition joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss what this new bill would mean for her and her community.

