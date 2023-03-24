local-man-wins-$1-million-in-lottery

A local man recently won a tad more than $1 million at a local liquor store.

Rick Abdouch, owner of Marina Liquor Store in Seal Beach, recently confirmed the March 3 purchase of a lottery ticket. The prize: $1,025,000, according to Abdouch.

The California Lottery website put the grand prize for March 3 at $1,025,973.

Abdouch confirmed that the man in question has claimed his win.

Abdouch said the winner is a regular customer. Abdouch did not volunteer the lottery winner’s name.

Abdouch said he had been playing for years. Abdouch said he plays almost daily.

Abdouch said the game was Daily Derby. The winning customer still comes in every day. “He’s living his normal life so far—until he gets his money. Then we’ll see what happens,” Abdouch said.

Abdouch, who has been in business close to 30 years, said it is not easy to win the lottery. “I’m very excited and very happy for the person who won it,” Abdouch said.

The odds of winning, according to the California Lotter website, are 1 in 1,320,000.

Abdouch was also happy to bring a winner to Seal Beach.

So how does Daily Derby work?

“Playing is simple. First, choose your three lucky horses to finish first, second and third,” according to the California Lottery page for the Daily Derby.

“Next, pick your Race Time – the amount of time it will take your fastest horse to win. This Race Time must be between 1:40:00 and 1:49:99 (that is, one minute and forty seconds to one minute and forty-nine point nine, nine seconds). You pick the last three numbers – for example, if you select 1:45:99, then mark only the last three digits, 5:99, on your playslip,” the website said.

Vittorio Ferla