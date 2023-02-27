Logistics nightmare for 1500 workers as Scott’s goes into receivership by valipomponi 27 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Scott’s Refrigerated Logistics, which counts Coles among its food and beverage clients, has entered voluntary administration. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Logistics nightmare for 1500 workers as Scott’s goes into receivership” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Logistics nightmare for 1500 workers as Scott’s goes into receivership”