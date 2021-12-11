lol!-every-time-the-hemsworth-brothers-have-trolled-one-another

Brotherly fun! Over the years, the Hemsworth brothers have entertained themselves and their followers with their hilarious social media antics.

Fans fell in love with Liam Hemsworth after he starred alongside his now ex-wife, Miley Cyrus, in The Last Song. The 2010 romantic drama helped the Australia native rise to fame, which led to him booking the role of Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games series.

Since then, Liam has continued to appear in projects including Independence Day: Resurgence, The Duel and Isn’t It Romantic.

His older brother Chris Hemsworth blew comic book fans away as Thor in 2011. With appearances in Men in Black: International, Ghostbusters, The Cabin in the Woods and several Marvel adjacent projects, Chris has managed to become one of the world’s highest-paid actors.

After Liam and Chris captured the hearts of many with their joint filmography, some were surprised to discover that another Hemsworth brother existed. Luke Hemsworth, who stars as Ashley Stubbs in Westworld, is set to appear onscreen with his brother Chris in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

Ahead of the exciting Hemsworth crossover, Chris previously opened up about whether there was any competition that existed between him and his brothers.

“People try to pair us off like there’s this vicious competitiveness and, ‘Arghhh! You got that part and I didn’t and stuff, which isn’t the case,” the Avengers actor told Entertainment Tonight in July 2017. “Get us at home, playing cricket or football or surfing or something, and yeah, there’s a great rivalry there — a very healthy one.”

That same month, Luke also weighed in on what it is like working in the same industry as his siblings.

“Sometimes we shoot each other scripts and say, ‘Take a look at this. What do you think?’ But we’re all pretty autonomous. We tend to rely on the people that are the experts,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “We have a healthy rivalry with everything that we do.”

The Death of Me actor later admitted that he does feel the pressure to live up to what Chris and Liam are doing.

“In a way, it’s hard that my brothers are so well known because [for me] there’s a level that you have to hit,” Luke explained to BW magazine in March 2018. “We bounce ideas off each other all the time, and we’re always going backwards and forwards about what we should be doing and what we’re not doing.”

Luke noted that Hollywood definitely played a role when it came to having to question himself compared to his brothers.

“I think there is a stigma about three boys who are all actors in as far as, what is unique about each one? And how do I find what is unique about me? That is the question I ask a lot: How do I actually differentiate myself from them?” he added at the time. “I am figuring it out as I go, but I’m very serious about doing good work.”

Scroll on to see all the times that the Hemsworth trio trolled one another: