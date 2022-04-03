lol!-khloe-kardashian-denies-‘funny’-plastic-surgery-rumors

Laughing it off. Khloé Kardashian said she thought an online commenter’s plastic surgery accusations were “so funny.”

On Friday, April 1, the Kardashian Social Instagram account reposted the Good American cofounder’s workout video. The clip showed Kardashian, 37, folding into downward dog and lifting one leg, giving a clear view of her side profile. The way her glutes moved under her purple leggings had fans talking in the comments section.

One viewer wrote, “Omg u can see her implants when stretching. A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum.”

Kardashian chimed in to correct the commenter. “Lol silly goose,” Kardashian replied. “It’s the seam design of the leggings. that’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad .”

The former Revenge Body host confirmed in June 2021 that she had one major change that required plastic surgery — rhinoplasty.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’” the Strong Looks Better Naked author explained to host Andy Cohen during part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion. “But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kinodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’”

She claimed that while many speculate about the assets she was born with, few are brave enough to ask. “No one’s ever asked me,” she said of plastic surgery rumors at the time. “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians chronicled the reality star’s struggle with self-confidence.

“When the show first started, I was very secure, very secure,” she replied. “And then during the first couple seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had, I think, a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I’ve become now insecure again. So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down.”

Viewers will see where she is now when her family’s new series, The Kardashians, premieres this spring. The show will allow viewers to catch up with the California native after her split from Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True, 3.

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly last month that Kardashian is ready to find love again if the right man comes along.

“[Khloé] is enjoying spending time with her best friends and family,” the source explained, adding that the Dose & Co. cofounder is “not actively dating” right now. “If someone special comes into her life, of course she would love to explore a new relationship.”

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu April 14.