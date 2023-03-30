lorena-gonzalez-fletcher-under-fire-for-ab-5-amid-husband’s-alleged-sexual-assault-scandal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, head of the California Labor Federation, was under fire after the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated a lawsuit brought against AB 5, a bill she fiercely advocated for.

This comes amid controversy surrounding her husband, Nathan Fletcher, who is currently facing a sexual assault lawsuit.

AB 5 ensured most gig economy workers, like Postmates and Uber drivers, would be classified as employees rather than independent contractors.

In a statement the court said:

“The desire to harm a politically unpopular group cannot constitute a legitimate governmental interest. Plaintiffs plausibly allege that the primary impetus or the enactment of AB 5 was the disfavor with which the architect of the legislation viewed Uber, Postmates, and similar gig-based models.”

