lots-of-love!-how-reese-witherspoon,-more-stars-celebrated-valentine’s-day

The look of love! Tom Brady, Reese Witherspoon and Diane Kruger are among the many celebrities who celebrated Valentine’s Day in style this year.

The former New England Patriots quarterback, 44, honored his wife, Gisele Bündchen, on Monday, February 14, with a special gift. Brady planted a tree through the Plant a Billion Trees organization in order to help create a better world.

“Love you fir now and always,” the message (with pun intended) for the Brazil native, 41, read. Bündchen, who is a vocal environmentalist, also donated a tree for Brady on the holiday.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion made sure to celebrate the other special lady in his life, daughter Vivian, on Monday as well. “Valentines x2,” Brady wrote via his Instagram Story alongside a photo of his wife and their 9-year-old daughter.

The retired athlete also shares 12-year-old son Benjamin with Bündchen and 14-year-old son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Witherspoon, 45, on the other hand, was treated to a bouquet of red roses and a big box of chocolates from her husband, Jim Toth, on the romantic occasion. (She and 51-year-old Toth share 9-year-old son Tennessee. The Legally Blonde actress is also mother of 22-year-old daughter Ava and 18-year-old son Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.)

The National Treasure star, 45, showed her partner, Norman Reedus, some love via social media on Monday. The Walking Dead actor, 53, then returned the favor, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day angel .”

Christina Haack revealed that her fiancé, Joshua Hall, gave her a unique V-Day gift a few days before the official holiday. (The lovebirds announced their engagement in September 2021 after going public with their romance two months prior.)

“Thank you, Josh for surprising me with the cutest custom surfboard by @robinhiersart – literally obsessed ,” the 38-year-old HGTV star wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 12, unveiling her custom surfboard. “Can’t wait to display it in our home. Love you baby . .”

Scroll down to see how your favorite celebs rang in Valentine’s Day — including Blake Shelton, Jennifer Aydin, Kendall Jenner and more: