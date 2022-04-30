cronaca

Louise Archambault’s ‘Irena’s Vow,’ Starring Sophie Nélisse, Dougray Scott, Shoots in Poland – C&E Europe News in Brief

by Marina Forte
30 Aprile 2022
louise-archambault’s-‘irena’s-vow,’-starring-sophie-nelisse,-dougray-scott,-shoots-in-poland-–-c&e-europe-news-in-brief


Louise Archambault’s World War II drama “Irena’s Vow,” starring Canada’s Sophie Nélisse (“Yellowjackets,” “The Book Thief”), the U.K.’s Dougray Scott (“My Week with Marilyn,” “Mission: Impossible II”), and Poland’s Maciej Nawrocki and Andrzej Seweryn, is in production in Poland, and is set to premiere next year, according to Film New Europe. The film tells the […]

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: