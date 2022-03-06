love-is-blind’s-deepti-and-kyle-are-‘trying’-to-figure-out-relationship

Is there love after the pods? After Kyle Abrams admitted he regretted not pursuing a connection with Deepti Vempati during Love Is Blind season 2, the pair have since sparked dating speculation.

“Kyle and I, we are figuring it out,” Deepti, 32, told Elite Daily on Friday, March 4, of the pair’s relationship status. “Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in the pods.”

While the information data analyst told the outlet that she was currently single and focusing on herself, she opened up about her pod bond with the glazier, 29.

“I was really struggling to pick between [Abhishek] ‘Shake’ [Chatterjee] and Kyle,” she told Elite Daily. “We’re just trying to figure it out. There’s a lot on our plate right now. We’ll see what happens.”

Kyle— who fueled dating speculation after posting a TikTok with Deepti hours later on Friday — previously admitted during the season 2 reunion that he regretted not proposing to her.

“I have a huge regret. Biggest regret is I should have asked Deepti to marry me,” Kyle revealed during the reunion, which dropped on Netflix on Friday. “That’s what I learned the most. I f—ked up. I should have tried harder for you. I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry. … Yeah, and it pisses me off because [Shake] wasted such a good opportunity.”

On the show, fans saw Kyle propose to Shaina Hurley with his mother’s diamond ring. However, after a brief in-person romance, the 32-year-old hairstylist had concerns over their different religious beliefs and called off their engagement. (Kyle is an atheist while Shaina is a devout Christian.)

“I think I would have tried harder with my two other loves,” Kyle exclusively told Us Weekly in February of his reality TV regrets. “I felt like I gave up on one person in particular, and I should have tried way harder. It’s a huge regret of mine, actually.”

Deepti, for her part, accepted a proposal from the veterinarian, 33, before walking away on their wedding day.

“There’s a lot of things that [Shake] said that he didn’t say to my face and [things] I’ve heard from other cast members,” she exclusively told Us last month ahead of the finale. “I just don’t have room for anybody in my life that doesn’t see me in the best way. And who could even think those types of thoughts, I guess. I knew what I had to do [on our wedding day]. No one should have doubts about me and I deserve the best. So it’s, like, if you’re not gonna be able to offer it for me, then there’s no chance I’m staying.”

Love Is Blind season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.