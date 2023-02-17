‘Loved by so many’: Teenager killed in cliff fall identified as Sydney rower

17 Febbraio 2023
Former Shore prefect Tom Livingstone was visiting a popular waterfall spot at Gibraltar Falls, about 30 kilometres south-west of Canberra, when he fell to his death.

