Lower electricity price rises ‘cold comfort’ as more pain on the way: Bowen by Vittorio Ferla 13 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Government intervention in the coal and gas markets has slowed price rises, but households can still expect prices to go up another 23 per cent. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Lower electricity price rises ‘cold comfort’ as more pain on the way: Bowen” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Lower electricity price rises ‘cold comfort’ as more pain on the way: Bowen”