luann-de-lesseps-details-learning-‘rhony’-reboot-news:-‘utter-surprise’

Sign her up! Luann de Lesseps was as shocked as anyone that The Real Housewives of New York City is becoming two shows, but she’s ready to hold an apple again if Andy Cohen will let her.

“I found out literally almost at the same time as [fans] did,” the Bravo personality, 56, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 30, while promoting her collaboration with the “Oh Marilyn” NFT Project. “[Andy and I] had a scheduled call, and then it broke right after.”

Earlier this month, the Bravo exec, 53, announced the news that RHONY will be split into two different shows going forward. There will be a reboot of the original RHONY franchise featuring a new cast, as well as a spinoff show that production is currently calling RHONY: Legacy. That series will focus on women who have appeared in previous seasons of the show, but no cast members have been confirmed yet.

Luann, for her part, said she felt “utter surprise” when she heard the news. “I did not see that coming, but after learning about it, I was really happy about it,” she told Us. “I’m thrilled about them bringing back the OG cast, because you can’t fit a square peg into a round hole. I say that because sometimes you bring new girls on and they don’t really fit in into your group, and I think it feels awkward.”

Season 13 of RHONY, which aired last year, introduced new cast member Eboni K. Williams and “friend” Bershan Shaw, while relative newcomer Leah McSweeney returned for her second season. After several delays, the reunion was canceled in September 2021, and news later broke that Bravo was investigating alleged racism on the set after Eboni, 38, filed a complaint about Ramona Singer.

“An all-new cast and the OG cast is the perfect solution,” the Class With the Countess author continued. “I feel like they got that from seeing how well the Ultimate Girls Trip works and how much the fans and people loved seeing the OGs from every franchise together.”

Cohen was careful to note that no casting decisions have been made about either iteration of RHONY, but if he wants Luann back, she’s ready to oblige.

“If they’ll have me back, I’m totally on board, because I think it’s a lot of fun to be back with all our old friends,” she told Us, adding that her dream cast includes former Housewives Jill Zarin and Kelly Bensimon.

While Bravo fans await more RHONY news, the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” songstress is gearing up for another round of her Countess Cabaret shows. The latest leg of the tour kicks off in Ridgefield, Connecticut, on April 16.

“[It’s] an all-new show,” the “Girl Code” singer told Us. “In the past, I’ve done more of having guests on my show, and so now it’s all me.” The reality star also noted that she’ll be “doing more pop songs this time around,” including her new song “F Bombs on the G.” (The song premiered after season 1 of Ultimate Girls Trip.)

The Connecticut native is also promoting an NFT she created in collaboration with Finally. Proceeds from the sale of the NFT, which shows Luann dressed as Marilyn Monroe, will go toward The Helping Angels, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting the needs of women, children and elderly people.

“I was excited. I thought, ‘I’ve never been in an NFT, first of all,’” the “Chic C’est la Vie” singer explained. “I think everybody has a little bit of Marilyn Monroe in them. Especially me, as I love to perform.”

Luann’s former castmate Dorinda Medley is also part of the project, along with Jenn Lyon, Sophie Sumner and Lana Ogilvie. “I think it’s the way of the future,” the Ultimate Girls Trip alum added of NFTs. “There’s so many great women involved in the project, and I’m very humbled to be a part of it.”

Beginning Thursday, March 31, at 10 a.m. ET, fans can visit this site to purchase or bid on the very first release of this NFT collection. These are the first NFTs for photographer Ezequiel De La Rosa as well as Luann, Dorinda, Jenn, Lana and Sophie.