cronaca

Lunar New Year Box Office in China Approaches $950 Million With ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin II’ Dominant

by
7 February 2022
lunar-new-year-box-office-in-china-approaches-$950-million-with-‘the-battle-at-lake-changjin-ii’-dominant

Patriotic blockbuster “The Battle at Lake Changjin II” earned just short of $400 million over the Chinese New Year holidays at a mainland China box office that weighed in at some $950 million. Data from consultancy Artisan Gateway showed “Lake Changjin II” earning $152 million over the Friday to Sunday weekend, comfortably ahead of comedy […]

%d bloggers like this: