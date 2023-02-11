Luxembourg: Autonomy Plan is ‘Good Basis’ to End Western Sahara Dispute>

11 Febbraio 2023
Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn confirmed on Tuesday in Rabat his country’s support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan to end the dispute over Western Sahara.

