LVMH abandons 100 million euro project at a prestigious French university by Mata 3 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The luxury group will not set up a research laboratory on land adjacent to the prestigious engineering school, a project which students against protested last year. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “LVMH abandons 100 million euro project at a prestigious French university” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “LVMH abandons 100 million euro project at a prestigious French university”