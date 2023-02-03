LVMH abandons 100 million euro project at a prestigious French university

by Mata
3 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
lvmh-abandons-100-million-euro-project-at-a-prestigious-french-university


The luxury group will not set up a research laboratory on land adjacent to the prestigious engineering school, a project which students against protested last year.

Mata

0 comments on “LVMH abandons 100 million euro project at a prestigious French university

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: