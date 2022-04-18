Lyme Disease Exposé ‘The Quiet Epidemic’ Debuts Trailer Ahead of Hot Docs Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Quiet Epidemic,” a feature documentary about the tick-borne illness Lyme Disease, has released its trailer ahead of the film’s premiere in the Special Presentations category at the Hot Docs film festival in Toronto on May 2. The film is co-directed by Lindsay Keys and Winslow Crane-Murdoch, and the producers are Chris Hegedus, who was […]
