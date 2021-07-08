m-appeal-deals-‘the-book-of-delights’-in-north-america,-japan-(exclusive)

International sales agency M-Appeal has closed two deals at Cannes Marché du Film for Marcela Lordy’s feature “The Book of Delights,” licensing to Film Movement in North America and At Entertainment in Japan.

Adapted from Clarice Lispector’s Brazilian novel “Uma Aprendizagem ou Livro dos Prazeres,” “The Book of Delights” is the erotic story of Lóri, a woman on the lookout for sexual satisfaction without sacrificing any of her own self-determination. Described by the film’s literature as a “free spirited, independent and attractive teacher,” Lóri engages in a string of love affairs catering to her desires and needs while purposefully avoiding emotional attachments.

Eventually, she crosses paths with renowned philosophy teacher, Ulisses, famous in the field of philosophy to a degree which has over-inflated his ego. The encounter causes Lóri to re-evaluate her own decisions and kickstarts a journey of self-discovery, realization and human contact.

“The Book of Delights” stars Simone Spoladore (“Desmundo,” “Elvis & Madonna”) as Lóri, joined by Javier Drolas (“Sidewalls”) as Ulisses. Other key cast members include Felipe Rocha (“Just Like Our Parents”), Gabriel Stauffer, Martha Nowill (“Sheep’s Clothing”) and Theo Almeida (“Novo Mundo”).

Lordy co-wrote the film’s script with Argentine screenwriter Josefina Trotta (“Darkness by Day”) as a modern day take on Lispector’s empowering and erotic 1969 novel. Lordy also produced with Deborah Osborn, Felipe Briso and Gilberto Topczewski, joined by co-producers Hernán Musaluppi, Natacha Cervi and Marcello Ludwig Maia.

“The Book of Delights” is a bigBonsai and Cinematográfica Marcela production with Rizoma, República Pureza and Canal Brasil all co-producing.

New York-based Film Movement has a long track record of successfully representing important independent titles from abroad, including titles such as Naomi Kawase’s “True Mothers,” Bertrand Bonello’s “Zombi Child” and “The Real Thing” from Koji Fukada.

Japan’s At Entertainment boasts an impressive track record of its own, distributing independent and major box office fare from around the globe. Recent standout titles include William Oldroyd’s “Lady Macbeth,” Justin Kurzel’s “True History of the Kelly Gang” and Collin Marc’s “The Shock of the Future.”

“We are delighted to work again with M-Appeal, this time bringing Marcela Lordy’s fresh take on Clarice Lispector’s erotic novel to North American audiences,” said Michael E. Rosenberg, president of Film Movement.